'Extreme' water shortage triggered in Tampa Bay area: What residents need to know

The Tampa Bay area is facing one of the most severe water shortages the region has seen in decades, as ongoing drought conditions push local water supplies to extreme levels.

Regional water officials say low river flows and declining reserves have forced them to take additional steps to manage the supply while asking residents to conserve.

What we know:

Tampa Bay Water, the agency that supplies drinking water to much of the region, announced it has triggered a "Stage Three Extreme Regional Supply Shortage."

Officials say the declaration comes after river flows dropped significantly, creating an annual average river flow deficit of more than 10 million gallons per day.

Nearly half of the drinking water used in the Tampa Bay area typically comes from local rivers, but with river levels now too low, that source is currently unavailable.

"This is the worst drought we've seen probably in the last 50 years," said Warren Hogg, Tampa Bay Water’s chief science officer.

Dig deeper:

With river water unavailable, the regional utility is relying more heavily on stored water sources, including the regional reservoir.

But, those reserves are also below normal levels; the Tampa Bay area's regional reservoir is at about 7 billion gallons of water, which is less than half of what this reservoir can hold.

Officials say the timing is especially concerning as the region enters what is historically its driest period of the year.

"We're heading into March, April and May, which are three of our driest, hottest months. That's when we see water used go through the roof. We're asking people to please step up and conserve water," Hogg said.

What they're saying:

Water officials say conservation efforts from residents can help slow the strain on the region’s water supply while the drought continues.

Simple steps can make a difference, including taking shorter showers, turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, fixing leaks in homes or irrigation systems, and only watering lawns on approved days.

"It's going to take significant summer rainfall to make the rivers flow, and also to refill the storage in the reservoir," Hogg said.

Despite the shortage, officials say the region is not expected to run out of water.

"We're not going to run out of water, but we need everybody to do their part to leave water in the environment, because the environment needs water too," Hogg said.

What's next:

One-day-a-week watering restrictions are currently in effect across the Tampa Bay region as part of ongoing conservation measures.

Officials say if drought conditions worsen, stricter rules could follow, including limiting outdoor watering to hand watering only.