Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery in Ruskin, first site in Florida

Amazon is bringing its futuristic delivery system to Florida. The company has launched its Prime Air drone delivery service at their fulfillment center in Ruskin, marking the first location in the state to offer this.

The new program allows certain Amazon Prime customers who live within an eight-mile radius of the Ruskin facility to receive select orders by drone. Customers will see the "Prime Air" option during checkout if their address is within that radius.

Once the option is selected, customers must choose from a pre-approved drop-off location on their property where the drone can safely deliver the package.

Josh Brundage with Amazon’s Prime Air commercial operations team says there are limits to what drones can carry.

"About the size of a large shoebox is our size limit, and under five pounds," Brundage said. "It can also be multiple items that fit into that same profile," he added.

Some items eligible for drone delivery include over-the-counter medications, baby food, cleaning supplies, small electronics like phone chargers or AirTags, and other small household items.

The drones are equipped with cameras and sensors that monitor weather, air traffic, and movement around the delivery area, including pets that may be outside. If conditions are unsafe or an obstacle is detected, the drone will not complete the delivery.

The company also says this also brings potential benefits for the region.

"People are looking for jobs, amenities, and a great place to live," said Mitchel Allen with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. "It’s really important that as we grow as a community, we continue to identify unique opportunities," Allen added.

Amazon says Prime Air could serve more than 100,000 customers in the area and is expected to create additional jobs to support the infrastructure.

Florida is not the first state to test the service. Amazon initially launched Prime Air outside Phoenix, Arizona in 2024.