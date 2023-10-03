Man killed in crash on Bayshore Boulevard after car strikes wall: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A man died in a crash on Bayshore Boulevard Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle struck a wall, according to Tampa police.
The Tampa Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Bayshore Blvd. for a reported single-vehicle crash just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers arrived to find a car that had struck a wall; the sole occupant, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.