Water main break causes lane closure on segment of N. Himes Avenue: Tampa police

A segment of North Himes Avenue will be closed for the week, as the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break, police announced Tuesday morning.

The lane closure, which began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, will affect North Himes Avenue between West Saint Conrad Street and West Beach Street.

Police said the completion of the work is expected by Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. Barricades and signs will be set up in the area to assist with traffic flow.