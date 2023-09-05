Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Pete crash: police

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Monday night in St. Pete, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department reported a Dodge Ram was driving west near the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South at around 8:30 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, later identified as James Higgs, 68, was crossing 18th Avenue South in the mid-block with no crosswalk, according to police. The Dodge was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.

Higgs was taken to Bayfront Health where he died of his injuries. His next of kin have been notified.

Police said the driver of the Dodge remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.