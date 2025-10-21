Tampa police host regional K9 water training at Adventure Island

The Brief Tampa Police hosted a K9 water training session Tuesday at Adventure Island. The drills help build teamwork, detection and rescue skills in a controlled environment. The training keeps K9s ready for real-world operations around Tampa Bay’s waterways.



The Tampa Police Department gathered K9 teams from across the Bay Area for a special day of water training at Adventure Island on Tuesday.

The annual event offers K9 handlers and their partners a chance to practice teamwork, communication and adaptability.

Why you should care:

With Tampa Bay’s waterways, police say it’s crucial for K9 units to be ready to operate in and around water. The drills included swimming exercises and detection scenarios that simulated real-world conditions.

"Some of these dogs have never experienced water, so getting them acclimated and exposed to the water in a training element will ensure that when they do hit the streets, there’s no hesitance," said Corporal Keith Padellaro, member of the Tampa Police Department.

By practicing in a controlled but challenging setting, both dogs and handlers can be more effective in emergencies.

Departments from across the area joined in, sharing techniques and building trust between agencies. Police say those connections are important when multiple teams respond to emergencies.

The Tampa Police Department thanked Adventure Island for opening the park and supporting the program each year. They say the partnership helps both officers and their K9 partners be better prepared to protect the Tampa Bay area.

"For years, Adventure Island has been assisting and allowing us to do our training. They’ve been great to us. And it’s a centrally located area for all the regions to come together," said Padellaro.

What's next:

The department plans to continue specialized K9 training, so teams can be ready to serve in any conditions.

