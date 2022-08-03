Expand / Collapse search

Tampa police investigating homicide at Centennial Park

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man was found dead in a Ybor City park.

Wednesday, police said they began a homicide investigation after receiving a report of the deceased man in the park. Officers arrived before 7 a.m. and located the victim with "upper body trauma." 

Officers said it doesn't appear to be a random incident and the suspect and victim know each other.

The victim was not publicly identified. Police only described him as a Black male.

No other information was immediately provided, including whether the suspect was in custody.