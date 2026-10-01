Tampa police reclassify shooting investigation to homicide after man dies
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department has reclassified a death investigation to a homicide following the death of a man shot in late September.
Tampa Police Investigation
What we know:
Tampa police said they responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Nebraska Avenue near McEwen Avenue, where they found a Black man in his early 60s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers state they provided life-saving care at the scene before Tampa Fire and Rescue transported the man to the hospital, where he died on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Suspect Video Released
What we don't know:
Detectives have not released the identity of the victim.
Authorities are searching for a suspect seen on video who appears to be an adult man with a medium build, red or light brown hair, a short beard and riding a distinctive red mountain bike.
Community Help Needed
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to report #26-561780.
Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, who released details regarding the homicide investigation and suspect video.