Tampa police reclassify shooting investigation to homicide after man dies

The Brief Tampa police reclassified a death investigation to a homicide following a shooting on Nebraska Avenue near McEwen Avenue. Officers provided life-saving care to a Black man in his early 60s who later died at the hospital. Detectives released video of a man on a red mountain bike and are asking the community to help identify the suspect.



The Tampa Police Department has reclassified a death investigation to a homicide following the death of a man shot in late September.

Tampa Police Investigation

What we know:

Tampa police said they responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Nebraska Avenue near McEwen Avenue, where they found a Black man in his early 60s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers state they provided life-saving care at the scene before Tampa Fire and Rescue transported the man to the hospital, where he died on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Suspect Video Released

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities are searching for a suspect seen on video who appears to be an adult man with a medium build, red or light brown hair, a short beard and riding a distinctive red mountain bike.

Community Help Needed

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to report #26-561780.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.