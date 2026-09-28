Investigation underway after victim dies following Tampa shooting: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting from last week that left a man dead from his injuries on Sunday, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Tampa shooting
The backstory:
Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the North Tampa area of North Nebraska Avenue and East McEwen Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been shot, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a man in critical condition and began performing life-saving measures, according to TPD.
The victim was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He died Sunday from injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.
Death investigation
What's next:
Detectives continue to gather evidence as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Police said additional information may be released as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.