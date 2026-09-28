Investigation underway after victim dies following Tampa shooting: Police

The Brief A man died Sunday after being shot in North Tampa last week, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to North Nebraska Avenue and East McEwen Avenue, finding a man in critical condition. Detectives are continuing to gather evidence, and police said additional details may be released as the investigation unfolds.



Police are investigating a shooting from last week that left a man dead from his injuries on Sunday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa shooting

The backstory:

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the North Tampa area of North Nebraska Avenue and East McEwen Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man in critical condition and began performing life-saving measures, according to TPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He died Sunday from injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

Death investigation

What's next:

Detectives continue to gather evidence as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said additional information may be released as the investigation continues.