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Investigation underway after victim dies following Tampa shooting: Police

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published September 28, 2026 10:41 AM EDT
Published September 28, 2026 10:41 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A man died Sunday after being shot in North Tampa last week, according to the Tampa Police Department.
    • Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to North Nebraska Avenue and East McEwen Avenue, finding a man in critical condition.
    • Detectives are continuing to gather evidence, and police said additional details may be released as the investigation unfolds.

TAMPA, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting from last week that left a man dead from his injuries on Sunday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa shooting 

The backstory:

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the North Tampa area of North Nebraska Avenue and East McEwen Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man in critical condition and began performing life-saving measures, according to TPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He died Sunday from injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

Death investigation

What's next:

Detectives continue to gather evidence as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said additional information may be released as the investigation continues.

The Source: The information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa