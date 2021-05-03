Tampa police negotiating with man barricaded inside home

Tampa police said a man has barricaded himself inside a home.

The situation is taking place in the 3300 block of West Price Avenue. According to the police department, officers responded to the area around 12:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a report about a 31-year-old man using a BB gun to shoot out windows at the home.

Attempts to negotiate with the adult male to peacefully exit the home are ongoing," according to a news release. "This is an active and fluid situation. Please avoid the area until the situation is resolved."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

