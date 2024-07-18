Tampa police officer arrested after off-duty argument turned physical: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Tampa police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for battery domestic violence.

Investigators say Cornelius Young was arrested on Wednesday during an off-duty incident in Sun City.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Young was involved in a verbal argument with a woman he knows, and it turned physical.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

"To say this is disappointing is an understatement," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our thoughts are with the victim involved. We are committed to transparency with our internal investigation. The allegations don’t represent the mission of the Tampa Police Department."

Young has been with TPD since Nov. 2023. He was immediately relieved of his duties and will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into this incident.

