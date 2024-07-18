‘Armed and dangerous’ kidnapper on the run, woman missing after Tampa abduction: HCSO

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing woman and the armed man they believe kidnapped her early Thursday morning.

Deputies say they received a call about a possible kidnapping near the 5000 block of Bordeaux Village Place in Tampa.

Witnesses said they saw a black Nissan sedan pull up and two people physically forced 25-year-old Jayanna Clark into the vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Clark was kidnapped by 26-year-old Jayvontae Bell. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest in Pinellas County for a separate armed kidnapping event.

HCSO says Bell and Clark are known to each other, but the agency did not disclose their relationship.

"We are using every resource available to ensure the safe return of this young woman," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If you see something or know anything about her whereabouts, please reach out to our detectives."

Anyone who comes in contact with Bell is asked not to approach him because he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News



