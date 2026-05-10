Tampa Police Officer arrested for driving under the influence: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department has arrested a fellow officer after a traffic stop on I-275 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
What we know:
According to TPD, Kevin Casazza, an officer with the Tampa Police Department, was arrested just before midnight on Saturday night.
TPD says Casazza was charged with a DUI.
Casazza, a probationary officer, was off duty at the time of the traffic stop. He was hired in 2025, has yet to complete probationary training and was immediately relieved of duty due to the criminal investigation, according to TPD.
TPD will also conduct an internal investigation into this matter.
What we don't know:
No mugshot had been released as of Sunday morning.