Tampa Police Officer arrested for driving under the influence: TPD

The Brief TPD has arrested an officer after a traffic stop led to a DUI arrest. Tampa Police Department says Kevin Casazza was pulled over just before midnight Saturday on I-275. Casazza was immediately put on leave due to the criminal investigation.



The Tampa Police Department has arrested a fellow officer after a traffic stop on I-275 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

What we know:

According to TPD, Kevin Casazza, an officer with the Tampa Police Department, was arrested just before midnight on Saturday night.

TPD says Casazza was charged with a DUI.

Casazza, a probationary officer, was off duty at the time of the traffic stop. He was hired in 2025, has yet to complete probationary training and was immediately relieved of duty due to the criminal investigation, according to TPD.

TPD will also conduct an internal investigation into this matter.

What we don't know:

No mugshot had been released as of Sunday morning.