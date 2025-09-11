Tampa police officer suspended for kicking suspect in head during arrest, bodycam video released

The Brief Tampa Police Officer Bryan Velazquez has been suspended for 30 days for his actions during an arrest earlier this year. Body camera video shows Velazquez kicking Charles Wilson in the head after a pursuit on April 14, 2025. Wilson, a 12-time convicted felon, was arrested on a long list of charges.



The Tampa Police Department has suspended an officer for 30 days after bodycam video showed him kicking a suspect in the head while making an arrest earlier this year.

The backstory:

On the night of April 14, 2025, officers stopped a Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of N. Nebraska Ave. and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. TPD says the driver had taken off from multiple previous attempted traffic stops.

Investigators say Charles Wilson, 31, took off again, and TPD's Aviation Unit followed the car from above until Wilson stopped.

Wilson got out of the car and ran along E. New Orleans Ave., according to police, and was seen throwing a cross-body bag as he ran.

Officers soon tracked him down outside a home in the 5000 block of N. 9th St., where Officer Bryan Velazquez ordered Wilson to the ground at gunpoint.

Bodycam video shows Velazquez kicking Wilson in the head while using several profanities.

TPD says an internal investigation found that "Velazquez’s use of force was unreasonable, excessive, and was not necessary to safely take the subject into custody. His conduct compromised the professionalism, ethics, and objectives expected of a Tampa Police Officer."

Dig deeper:

Police say the cross-body bag discarded by Wilson, a 12-time convicted felon, contained a loaded gun along with 38.3 grams of marijuana.

Wilson faces the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Tampering with physical evidence

Fleeing and attempting to elude police

Driving while license revoked

Resising an officer without violence

Possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams)

What they're saying:

"As a department, we recognize that accountability is essential in maintaining trust with our community," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement released Wednesday. "When those standards are not met, it is my priority that decisive action be taken. In this case, a severe 30-day suspension and required remedial training reflects the Tampa Police Department’s commitment to those we serve. These corrective measures are meant to ensure our officers serve with integrity and uphold the values our community expects and deserves."

