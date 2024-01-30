Man in custody after 4-year-old girl injured in Tampa shooting stemming from road rage incident: TPD

article

A man is in custody after a 4-year-old girl was injured in a shooting stemming from what police believe was a road rage incident in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said they've detained 34-year-old James D. Jackson, and detectives are interviewing him to determine what his final charges will be.

Officers said they responded to the 3000 block of North 50th Street to investigate the shooting that occurred at 6:13 p.m., which left the 4-year-old girl injured with a gunshot wound.

"Our thoughts are with the little girl who was injured in this senseless act and our Victim's Advocate will be working closely with the family to ensure they are connected to any resources they may need," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Investigators said the 4-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently in stable condition. According to police, she had non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD's preliminary investigation suggested that the gunfire stemmed from a nearby road rage incident that ended with the suspect shooting at the vehicle that the girl was in before fleeing the scene.

The other occupants of the car – two adults and another child – were uninjured, according to police.

Authorities said they were able to find the vehicle Jackson was in, a Kia Optima, near 56th Street and East Hillsborough Avenue a little before 7:45 p.m. Officers stopped the vehicle at Spectrum Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue.

They said Jackson was arrested without incident and a gun was recovered after it was tossed from the Optima. TPD said the investigation remains active.