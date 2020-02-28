Tampa police search for serial armed robber

Police in Tampa are searching for a “serial robber” who stole from three businesses within the past month, they say.

They said the individual, who has not been identified, should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Police have released surveillance video from all three robberies hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

The first robbery occurred January 27 at 7:47 p.m. at JLo Beauty. The store is located at 11607 North 15th Street.

The second robbery occurred February 17 at 6:50 p.m. at Columbus Food Market. The store is located at 1312 East Columbus Drive.

The third robbery occurred February 24 at 6:47 p.m. at Annie’s Nail Salon. The salon is located at 1014 East Hillsborough Avenue.

The suspect was captured on security cameras at all three locations. Each one occurred on a Monday night, around the same time.

The suspect is seen wearing baggy pants and a big sweatshirt with a hood pulled tightly over the face.

Each robbery takes only a few moments, police said. The suspect enters, points a gun at an employees, hands them a bag and demands they empty the cash register.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

