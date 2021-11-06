Tampa police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

Police in Tampa are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian crossing E. Waters Ave. near 16th Street Friday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the suspect’s vehicle is an older sedan, possibly a black 1990-2000 Nissan with dark-tinted windows and a rear tail-light that’s out and damage to the left-side windshield.

Police say the vehicle fled on the side streets north of the scene post-collision.

It is unknown who was driving or how many people were in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

