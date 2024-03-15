Tampa rescue worries about dogs rescued from hoarding situation after free adoption giveaway

More than 200 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Putnam County this week. The dogs, who were saved and temporarily transferred into the care of Putnam County Animal Control, were then given away in a "free public adoption."

But, a Tampa rescue group, "Rags to Riches," said it was unethical not to vet the new owners and that this could create more problems.

"We’re worried about backyard breeders, abuse, non-proper training and getting hit, overcrowding into rescues," said Sierra Hancock of Rags to Riches Animal Rescue.

The Rags to Riches rescue claims the plan was to give all 200 dogs to reputable rescues in the Tampa Bay area – including theirs – but they were suddenly given to the public without warning.

But, the Putnam County Sheriff’s office, who partnered with animal control for the adoptions on Friday, said that’s not the case.

"[The dogs] had all been seen by a veterinarian, all of them had received vaccinations, including rabies, distemper, de-wormers … and all of the adopters had to sign agreements that they would be neutered within 30 days [if of age]," said Colonel Joe Wells with the Putnam County Sheriffs Office.

PCSO said records were kept of everyone that took a dog home, and that there will be follow-ups with these new owners in the next few weeks to make sure dogs were neutered.

The sheriff’s office said only 40 of the 206 dogs were given to the public on Friday. The rest went to special rescues for medical needs.

"I do feel animal services have done their due diligence to make sure these animals go to safe homes," said Wells.

