Tampa residents of mobile home park get more time to vacate after Hillsborough County contacts landlord

Residents of a mobile home park in East Tampa are breathing a sigh of relief after they received notices Wednesday to vacate the property in 30 days. Most of them have a fixed income and believed it was an unfair request.

Luckily, Hillsborough County stepped in.

Residents at 901 East Hillsborough told FOX 13 on Thursday that moving their trailers would not be easy. The initial notice was given under the state of Florida's landlord-tenant law that only requires 15 days' notice for month-to-month residents.

Colleen has lived there for eight years and says she lives on $1,500 a month in Social Security. She said she pays $675 to park her trailer there.

"I have no idea where I am going to go or what I am going to do. If I am going to be under a bridge or what," she told FOX 13 on Thursday.

Friday, the landlord, Fadi Mubarak of I Touch LLC, gave them a new notice – this one under Florida's mobile home law. Now, residents have six months to vacate. They must be off the property by September 8.

Hillsborough County said they had contacted the landlord in an effort to get the residents more time.