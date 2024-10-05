Tampa restaurant serves authentic Korean dishes

Jeanie Kang works to create the best experience with Korean food for her customers everyday, and her restaurant Gangchu offers an authentic immersion in some of the best recipes they have to offer.

"I want to provide Korean authentic food real Korean Chicken and not just the fusion type," admitted Kang. "We are trying to make this place more of a typical Korean Bar, a Pop Bar."

The result is that Gangchu is a Korean restaurant and a chicken bar concept all in one.

"Our main signature food is chicken, Korean fried chicken," Kang shared. "The K-Chicken we call it; so that's our main dishes. We also serve like a Korean food like a Kimchi based food."

The result is a mix of chicken dishes, authentic side dishes, and flavors from mild to extra spicy all in an atmosphere of fun.

Kang's goal is to make the venue a place where her customers can have a great experience along with fantastic food.

"I believe as we provide the more authentic Korean dishes they will love it," she said.

Gangchu is located at 6618 North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa. For more information, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: