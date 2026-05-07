Hillsborough County school bus data shows fewer drivers passing stop-arms

The Brief Hillsborough County Schools say their bus safety enforcement program is reducing illegal passing incidents, but violations remain a concern. New data shows a significant drop in citations issued to drivers who pass stopped school buses since the program began in 2024. School bus drivers say they continue to witness dangerous behavior on the roads, putting students at risk. District leaders are urging drivers to stay alert, especially as buses remain active through the summer months.



As the school year begins to wind down, Hillsborough County Public Schools leaders say safety around school buses remains a top priority, pointing to new data that shows progress but also ongoing risks for students.

Tampa bus safety data

What we know:

District officials say their Bus Patrol Safety Program, launched in 2024, is helping reduce the number of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

The program uses cameras mounted on bus stop-arms to capture violations, allowing law enforcement to issue citations.

By the numbers:

According to newly released data, nearly 11,000 citations were issued in October 2024. By December 2025, that number dropped to about 5,600, marking a decrease of nearly 45 percent.

"Also, we've noticed that if you've gotten the ticket once, you're not really a repeat offender," said Laura Hill, general manager of Hillsborough County Schools Transportation Department.

Despite the progress, district leaders say the number of violations is still too high.

Drivers describe close calls

What they're saying:

School bus drivers say they continue to see dangerous behavior firsthand.

The district released video recorded from a school bus showing a driver narrowly missing a student as she crossed the street toward the bus in April.

"I see a lot of carelessness. I see a lot lack of concern," said Hillsborough County school bus driver Tarshe Nelson, adding protecting students is personal. "I tell my parents, once your student come up this third step, then now trust it. You can trust them with me. They now belong to me," she said.

Still, she says other drivers often put children at risk.

"[I feel] frustration, aggravation of how you could be not concerned about our students that are again on these buses. These are little ones. I could possibly be carrying their loved one or their neighbor's loved one," Nelson said.

District leaders echo that concern.

"To blatantly think that whatever you're doing is more important than stopping for that child to be able to get access to education is super frustrating," Hill said.

Drivers are urging the public to stay alert and follow the law.

"Please pay attention. Focus when you see cautions and red lights in the stop arms because again, your loved one could be entering or exiting off of our bus," Nelson said.

Summer safety reminders

What's next:

School officials say safety enforcement will continue year-round, even after the academic year ends.

Buses will remain on the roads throughout the summer for camps and other programs, and traffic laws regarding stopped school buses will still be in effect.