Tampa shooting leaves 2 injured after argument, person of interest detained: Police

The Brief Tampa police are investigating a downtown shooting on North Marion Street that left two men injured Friday night after an argument reportedly escalated into gunfire. Both victims were hospitalized, with one in stable condition and the other in critical condition, according to police. A person of interest has been detained as detectives continue working to determine what led to the shooting, the Tampa Police Department said.



Tampa police say a person of interest was detained in connection to a downtown shooting that left two men injured Friday night.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Marion Street following reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say one man is in stable condition, while the other remains in critical condition, police said.

Police have detained a person of interest and are continuing to investigate their potential involvement in the shooting.

According to TPD’s early information in the investigation, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the people involved.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.