Wesley Chapel death investigation underway after possible human remains found near Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard

The Brief The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after apparent human remains were discovered Monday in the Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard area of Wesley Chapel. Deputies say early findings show no signs of foul play and the case is being treated as an isolated incident. The identity of the deceased and details about the cause and timing of death have not yet been released.



Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a death after apparent human remains were found in the Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard area of Wesley Chapel on Monday.

Wesley Chapel death investigation

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to the area after receiving reports of possible human remains. Upon arrival, investigators confirmed the discovery.

No signs of foul play, Pasco deputies say

Dig deeper:

Early findings indicate the case is being treated as an isolated incident, and investigators said there are currently no indications of foul play.

Investigation remains active

PSO said the investigation is ongoing, and additional details are not being released at this time as detectives continue their work to determine what happened.

What we don't know:

Medical examiners have not yet released the gender, age, or identity of the deceased individual. It also remains unknown how long the remains had been left in the area before discovery, or what specific medical trauma caused the person's death.