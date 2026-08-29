Grey Bull Rescue ready to help rescue Americans in Nepal

The Brief Grey Bull Rescue has teams ready to act in the Nepal area should a call come in for help. No one has called for help so far in this disaster, likely due to the severity. The group said that working in mud is very difficult



Grey Bull Rescue has teams ready to act in the Nepal area should a call come in for help.

A difficult response

What they're saying:

Bryan Stern, the CEO of Grey Bull Rescue, said working in mud is the most difficult disaster response.

"It's worse than earthquakes, it's worse than storms, it is worse than floods, it's worse than fire, worse than anything," Stern said.

Ready to move

What we know:

Right now, Grey Bull Rescue has teams in the area ready to mobilize should an American call and need help getting out of the disaster zone, but so far, no calls have come.

"We have not gotten many requests, and that's frankly because the likelihood of finding survivors is small at this point," Stern said.

Difficult terrain

Big picture view:

Stern said the high altitude makes these rescue operations even more difficult.

"The neighborhood that we're talking about is the rooftop of the world," Stern said. "We're in the same neighborhood as Mount Everest and K2 and the Himalayas. So, this is the elevation on the low end is right around 10,000 feet above sea level."

At the end of the day Stern says the rescuers on the ground in Nepal are working hard, and his crews are ready to jump into action if needed.

"Mud is a very horrible environment," Stern said. "Our hats are off to all the rescuers that are on the ground. It's exhausting work. It's tough work. Fighting in mud is just a very, very, very horrible, horrible, dirty, messy, hot existence."

Stern said Grey Bull Rescue is donor funded and has already outspent last year. The group is holding a gala to raise money this October to continue to help.