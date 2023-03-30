Tampa shooting under investigation

article

One man was hospitalized after being shot in Tampa on Wednesday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the 8000 block of N. Brooks Street, which is near East River Cove Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say a man with gunshot wounds drove himself to the 1300 block of Busch Boulevard and called police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477, visit www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select "Tampa."

