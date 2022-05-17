Tampa smoothie shop offers organic alternatives

A South Tampa restaurant is giving customers healthy, organic alternatives to fast food.

Raw Smoothie Co. is an all-organic smoothie café, but they're not just offering juice.

"We like to think we are the healthiest place in town as far as smoothies and bowls go," said co-owner Gian Carlos Birriel.

They specialize in green smoothies, but they also offer healthy bowls, each with a full serving of whole greens, whole fruit, and an omega-rich seed.

"Everything is raw, whole, and as intended. And that really shines through in the flavor," he says.

It’s also a veteran-owned business. Gian Carlos was in the U.S. Army for seven years and was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"It shapes the way I approach life and the lessons I’ve learned are applied constantly to everything I do," he says.

Advertisement

Raw Smoothie Co. has locations in North Hyde Park and South MacDill Ave. Their North Hyde Park location is at 408 N Howard Avenue and the second location is at 6102 South MacDill Avenue.