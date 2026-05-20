Special Operations Forces Week: 'Battle in the Bay' showcases military training across air, land and sea

The Brief U.S. Special Operations Command staged its annual "Battle in the Bay" demonstration in downtown Tampa as part of Special Operations Forces Week. The exercise featured a simulated hostage rescue involving Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and showcased military capabilities across air, land and sea. More than 130 special operations personnel from 10 countries participated, highlighting the international partnerships that support real-world missions.



U.S. Special Operations Command hosted its annual "Battle in the Bay" demonstration, with military helicopters thundering overhead, boats speeding across the water and special operations forces descending on downtown Tampa Wednesday.

Military capabilities showcased

The backstory:

The large-scale exercise, held during Special Operations Forces Week, gave spectators a close-up look at how elite military units coordinate complex operations involving air, maritime and ground assets.

The demonstration included a simulated hostage and rescue scenario involving Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, with forces deploying helicopters, military boats, drones, scuba divers and tactical teams to carry out the mock mission.

The annual event is designed to showcase the capabilities and training of U.S. and allied special operations forces while giving the public a glimpse into the types of missions these units perform around the world.

International military partnerships

What they're saying:

Army Col. Allie Weiskopf, spokesperson for U.S. Special Operations Command, said the demonstration highlighted a variety of tactics used by special operations personnel.

"You're just going to see a bunch of different techniques that we use to overcome our adversaries," Weiskopf said.

More than 130 personnel from 10 countries participated in the exercise, reflecting the multinational partnerships that are a key part of special operations missions.

Weiskopf said working alongside international partners mirrors how many real-world operations are conducted.

"That is exactly what they do in the real world. We are so proud that we are an international partnership, and we never do our ops by themselves," Weiskopf said. "So, oftentimes we come together at the last minute, bring together people from a bunch of different countries and train together to execute some of the nation's most discreet missions."

Retired Navy SEAL Dan O'Shea said he was impressed by the scale and coordination displayed during the event.

"I was kind of blown away because we had coalition partners involved. Sea, air and land. We had everything," O'Shea said.

O'Shea said the demonstration also served as a reminder of the rigorous preparation required for military operations.

"What we do is very dangerous work. You're just seeing a snapshot of it today, but all these lessons learned, how we establish standard operating procedures, we learned them in blood, we learned in battle," O'Shea said. "The more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in war."

Global attention to Tampa

Dig deeper:

Special Operations Forces Week brings military leaders, service members, defense industry representatives and international partners to Tampa each year for demonstrations, conferences and networking events.

The Bay Area serves as home to the headquarters of United States Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, making the region a hub for special operations activities and international military cooperation.

The "Battle in the Bay" demonstration is one of the week's most anticipated public events, drawing crowds eager to see military capabilities on display.

What's next:

Special Operations Forces Week continues in Tampa with additional events, meetings and demonstrations focused on advancing cooperation between U.S. and allied forces.

Mayor Castor said seeing the operation unfold firsthand reinforced Tampa's strong ties to the military community.

"We had individuals on our boat that were from the coalition from the 90 different countries that participate out at MacDill with special operations," Castor said. "And we are just a military town, and to see the capabilities is nothing short of amazing."