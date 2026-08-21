Tampa stabbing leaves man hospitalized, 1 arrested: Police

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The Brief Police say a man suffered non-serious injuries after being stabbed early Friday morning in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood. Officers arrested one person following the late-night incident, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect as the investigation continues.



A man is recovering in a hospital after a stabbing in Ybor City early Friday morning led to an arrest, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Ybor City stabbing investigation

What we know:

Police said the stabbing happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of E. 24th Avenue.

The victim suffered non-serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

One person was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Next steps in Tampa investigation

What we don't know:

Police did not give additional details about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or the identity of the person arrested.