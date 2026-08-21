Tampa stabbing leaves man hospitalized, 1 arrested: Police
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TAMPA, Fla. - A man is recovering in a hospital after a stabbing in Ybor City early Friday morning led to an arrest, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Ybor City stabbing investigation
What we know:
Police said the stabbing happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of E. 24th Avenue.
The victim suffered non-serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.
One person was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Next steps in Tampa investigation
What we don't know:
Police did not give additional details about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or the identity of the person arrested.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.