Man in gasmask lured Citrus County deputies to Inverness home before deadly shooting: CCSO

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The Brief A 24-year-old man died after being shot by Citrus County sheriff’s deputies in Inverness. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, the suspect called 911 with a threat before pointing a radio, mistaken for a gun, at deputies. Four deputies were placed on paid administrative leave while state officials investigate the shooting.



A 24-year-old man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Sunday in Inverness after pointing an object at deputies that was later discovered to be a radio.

Inverness police shooting investigation

What we know:

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service on East Seneca Street in Inverness around 5 p.m. Sunday. Shortly before the encounter, deputies said a male caller phoned 911, claiming he had a weapon and threatening to kill everyone in the house if deputies did not arrive within 10 minutes.

The caller disconnected before dispatchers could gather more information. Investigators said they later determined the address did not belong to the caller, 24-year-old Joey Ray Dawson, and that he used the location to lure deputies to the area.

When deputies arrived, they said Dawson emerged from a nearby wood line wearing a gas mask and hiding his hands inside a large backpack. As deputies gave verbal commands, they said Dawson pulled out a large black object and assumed a firing stance directed at them.

Believing Dawson posed an immediate deadly threat, deputies opened fire, striking him multiple times, according to CCSO. Once Dawson fell to the ground, deputies said they placed him in handcuffs and immediately performed lifesaving measures until he was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It was later revealed that the object Dawson pointed at deputies was a radio rather than a firearm.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Deputy administrative leave details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details regarding why Dawson lured deputies to the location or what prompted the initial 911 call.

It remains unclear how many total shots were fired during the encounter or which specific deputies discharged their weapons.

Florida law enforcement investigation

What's next:

The four deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave immediately following the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which standard procedure requires for all officer-involved shootings.