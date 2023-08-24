City displays plans for 'Tampa Thrives' budget for 2024 fiscal year

At an interactive meeting Wednesday night, residents were able to learn about the city’s plans for "Tampa Thrives", the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

At the meeting, the city displayed plans for the main areas the budget is focused on, including roads and infrastructure, housing, public safety and parks and greenspace.

A lot of residents raised concerns about the proposed tax increase and where that money would go.

"I'm not opposed to the tax, but I would like to know more," Tampa resident Cynthia Donnell said. "How much it would be, how it would be paid out, and what areas it would impact."

"I was raised here," Tampa resident Regina Polite-Warren said. "I went to school here. I was growing. But there's still a lot of things that this community needs, and I want to support it. But by the same, I guess, on the same end, I want to make sure our tax dollars are going to the neighborhoods that really need them."

Some residents questioned why there's a need for a tax increase.

"We've had to have had a windfall of taxes with all of this development, all the new houses and everything," Tampa resident Bryan Collinsworth said.

The city said the money from new development has gone towards helping the city maintain and keep up with rising insurance rates and personnel, fuel and supply costs.

Residents also voiced a lot of concerns about the condition of roads throughout the city and the need for some major road repaving and repair projects.

"It's almost like you're riding on a surfboard when you go down that street, and it's just looked like either people are driving without tires on their wheels and just destroying that road, or tractor trailers or something."

Other residents also spoke about ensuring their tax dollars be used for development throughout all parts of the city.

"We see all these other communities going up, and we see things being done," Polite-Warren said. "So we want East Tampa, specifically East Tampa, to see that money as well."

Donnell also said she would like to see more investment in mass transportation within the city and from Tampa to other major cities.

"Those would benefit, I think bringing more jobs here to Tampa, giving people more opportunities to hop on trains, get out of their cars, reduce carbon emissions," Donnell said.