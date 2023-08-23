'There are issues that have been ignored': Mayor Castor defends tax increase proposal

article

Mayor Jane Castor is trying to build her public case for raising taxes to pay for road repairs.

"No one wants to raise taxes," she said during an interview on Wednesday. "But you get to a point where in order for your city to successfully grow, this funding is necessary."

Her pitch is to raise the millage rate 6.2 cents per $1,000 of home value to 7.2 cents.

Or, $240 per year on a $280,000 house.

"It really for some families can be a burden," said the mayor. "But for others, to be able to see our city continue to grow to its potential, it's well worth it."

Nearly half of Tampa streets are classified as being in poor condition. There are 1,300 miles of sidewalk gaps to fill in.

The city can currently afford to do thirty road projects per year for about $7 million.

The tax increase could bring in enough money, $25 million, to do 102 projects.

Council member Viera would consider approving half of her request.

"We can do everything but in a more reasonable way that doesn't ask the public in inflation, like we have right now, for sixteen percent higher taxes all at once."

The mayor isn't sure how many of the council's seven votes she has, and is willing to shift certain dollars from roads to public safety, for example, if it brings enough support for the full amount.

The current annual need is $28 million for roads.

In just three years, $40 million will be needed for road improvements.

"There are issues that have been ignored, frankly, by politicians for decades," said Castor. "And if we don't make this bold decision right now, then we're going to be back in the next year or the next year or the next year."

