Tampa Uber driver goes viral for her rideshare sing-a-longs

If you’re waiting for an Uber and Linda Swann pulls up, you better have your pipes warmed up.

Swann, a 63-year-old lab technician, has made a name for herself on TikTok. She has racked up millions of views with her Tampa-based karaoke rideshare setup.

"I’m an Uber driver with a twist," Swann shared. "I started it just for kicks and giggles just to make a little extra money. I love people and I knew that we weren’t going to agree on politics or religion, but music is a uniter. Music. It touches everybody’s soul."

Swann puts herself out there for her riders.

"I don’t know how I get people to sing," Swann said. "I guess they just feel comfortable. They just feel comfortable. "

Swann says 9 out of 10 people tell her it was the best Uber ride ever.

While Swann prefers country and R&B, there is no discrimination when it comes to the song selection in her car.

"I’ve even had girls in here, they put on the most foul music. One time, I pulled over, and I said, ‘I’m going to have to ask Jesus to take the wheel.’ I said, ‘Girls, I’m going to pray for you all.' The songs. The lyrics. But, I believe everybody has to express themselves in their own way."

While TikTok has spread her joy to millions of viewers online, she hopes she is the high note of her customer’s day.

"I get giddy inside when I get to make people laugh and make memories for, like a father and a son, when I picked them up the other night from a ballgame and they were back there rock and rolling," Swann stated. "He said that was the best 20 minutes. They said they were on vacation."

She went on to say, "Listen, we never know what kind of rocks are in someone else’s shoes, right? So, when somebody gets in here, I just try to leave them better than I found them and if music is what does it, then, you know what, I’ve accomplished it."

Anyone wanting to book a ride with Swann can email her at lyricswithlinda@gmail.com.

