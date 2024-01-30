Tampa wastewater project: Crews close downtown intersection to replace aging pipe

Tampa will soon be home to the third largest microtunnel wastewater pipe in the country.

On Tuesday morning, crews shut down the intersection of Water Street and Franklin Street, near the Tampa Convention Center, for construction to replace an aging wastewater pipe that dates back to 1951.

The new microtunnel consists of 7,800 linear feet of pipeline that originates at the wastewater treatment facility, located at the Port of Tampa.

READ: Tampa first city in America with new technology that keeps water clean

On Tuesday, crews started the first phase of the project to install the pipe and connect it to the Krause Street Pumping Station.

Map of wasterwater project in downtown Tampa. Image is courtesy of the city of Tampa.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Franklin Street and access to the Harbour Island Bridge will remain open.

The city expects the project to last most of February.