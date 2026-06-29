Tampa water quality: New first-of-its-kind treatment facility to remove forever chemicals

The Brief Tampa is building a new facility that will use Suspended Ion Exchange (SIX) treatment technology to remove PFAS and organic matter from the local water supply. Once up and running, this SIX facility will be the first of its kind in North America and the largest SIX installation in the world. Construction on this upgrade to the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility will start in about a year or so and should be operational by 2032.



The City of Tampa is building a new facility that will use Suspended Ion Exchange (SIX) treatment technology to remove PFAS and organic matter from the local water supply.

Once up and running, this SIX facility will be the first of its kind in North America and the largest SIX installation in the world.

Staff with Carollo Engineers, one of the city water department’s partners who’s working to design and construct the new facility, said Tampa’s water quality and variability makes the city a great candidate for this technology.

"It's a perfect fit. I'm always very careful about what I tell other utilities because, a lot of times, they're not going to see benefits that are quite as good as Tampa's," Vincent Hart with Carollo Engineers said. "It's such a no-brainer."

Tampa drinking water supply

What we know:

The new facility will be built at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

The city released this video showing how SIX works: Massive tanks stir river water with special resin beads to remove organic matter and PFAS, commonly known as forever chemicals.

"Pilot testing confirmed that SIX directly removes 30% of PFAS, and it also removes 50% of organic matter before the conventional treatment process begins, making everything more efficient and effective," Sarah Burns, water planning manager for the city of Tampa Water Department, said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describes PFAS as "widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time."

"It's really about the water quality, and it's the challenges associated with this water quality. Not just the water quality itself, but its variability," Hart said, explaining why SIX technology will work well in Tampa. "And what SIX does is really dampens those peaks and valleys on treatment, makes the plant a lot easier to run, and — like Sarah said — everything downstream benefits from SIX."

Local PFAS

What we don't know:

Water officials noted during a press conference Monday that it is unclear exactly what is causing the levels of PFAS in the river. However, they gave examples of common items where PFAS can be found, including fast food packaging, pesticides, pizza boxes, cleaning products and non-stick cookware.

"We don't exactly know what's causing our levels of PFAs in the river," Burns said. "But it is manufactured for these different uses, so it can be any number of things that leads to it being in our source water."

For example, local officials said when a pizza box sits in a landfill and gets rained on, those chemicals could seep into our water supply.

When asked about current PFAS levels, Burns said they can vary seasonally, adding they may be "a little higher more recently due to the drought."

What they're saying:

During the 10-month pilot program, officials said the SIX process eliminated the need for certain treatment chemicals, which city leaders say translates to annual projected savings of roughly $2 million.

This new technology will also position Tampa to meet drinking water regulations set by the EPA.

What's next:

Work to start building the facility should start in about a year to a year-and-a-half, Hart said. It’s expected to be complete by 2032.