Lakeland grandmother accused of stealing inflatable Halloween ghost while babysitting grandkids: PCSO

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The Brief A 53-year-old grandmother was arrested after surveillance footage caught her stealing an inflatable ghost decoration from a Lakeland porch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman took the holiday display while driving her three young grandchildren around south Lakeland to look at decorations. Investigators recovered the yard decoration and booked the grandmother into jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.



A Lakeland grandmother is accused of stealing an inflatable Halloween ghost from a home's front porch while taking her grandchildren for a drive to look at holiday decorations, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Lakeland porch theft arrest

The backstory:

Judd said Tonya Mannion, 53, was babysitting her daughter's three children — two 8-year-olds and a 9-year-old — when she decided to take them for a ride around south Lakeland to look at Halloween decorations.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

During the drive, one of the children spotted an inflatable ghost outside a home and commented on the decoration, Judd said.

"Look at that ghost. It's all blown up, it's awesome," the child said, according to Judd.

Mannion then asked the child, "Do you want it?"

The child responded, "Sure!"

Caught on camera

Dig deeper:

Home surveillance video captured Mannion stopping her vehicle, walking onto the home's front porch and unplugging the inflatable ghost, Judd said.

Mannion is accused of taking the decoration and putting it in her vehicle before driving away.

"She ripped off the ghost, and put it in the car and drove off," Judd said. "What kind of example is that for the grandchildren?"

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies tracked down Mannion, who returned the inflatable ghost, according to Judd. She was taken to jail.

"Trick or treat grandma, we recovered the ghost, and you got the trick," Judd said.

Mannion was arrested on three counts of causing a child to become delinquent, dependent or needy, along with charges of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief involving less than $200 in property damage and petit theft, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.