Pasco sheriff leadership: Jeff Harrington takes command after Chris Nocco resigns

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The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis named Jeff Harrington as the permanent Pasco County sheriff Wednesday following former Sheriff Chris Nocco's resignation. Harrington brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 14 years serving directly inside the Pasco Sheriff's Office. The newly appointed sheriff scheduled a public news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday to outline his agency's priorities.



Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed veteran law enforcement leader Jeff Harrington as the permanent sheriff of Pasco County on Wednesday, filling the leadership vacancy created when former Sheriff Chris Nocco stepped down.

New Pasco sheriff leadership

The backstory:

The transition started after former Sheriff Chris Nocco officially resigned on the eve of Election Day to campaign for the District 21 State Senate seat. Nocco won that election after directing the Pasco Sheriff's Office for 15 years.

The chief judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit named Harrington interim sheriff on Tuesday following Nocco's departure. Harrington worked as Nocco's chief of staff before receiving the judicial appointment.

Law enforcement career history

By the numbers:

Harrington enters the permanent role with more than three decades in policing, according to agency officials. His career features 14 years of direct service within the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

He previously spent nearly 20 years working as a police officer in New Port Richey, where he rose to chief of police. DeSantis formalized Harrington's permanent appointment Wednesday, just one day after he stepped into the interim position.

Transition at sheriff's office

What they're saying:

Harrington reflected on his early days with the department during remarks about his career path.

"It was a few short years ago that I started out at the sheriff’s office at this jail, just to the east of us, and in the time, it had no inmates," Harrington said.

Harrington noted he first connected with Nocco when both served as captains, developing a friendship over the years. When Nocco decided to run for the state Senate, agency leadership focused on stability.

"Really the question came down, where’s the continuity going to be and how is it that we can maintain the success that he’s developed over the course of the last decade and a half," Harrington said.

Harrington explained the primary mission of the sheriff's office is to keep people safe.