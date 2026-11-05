Tampa weather: Weak system brings lower humidity and 70-degree highs next week

The Brief A weak cold front will sweep across the region, dropping temperatures into the 70s for multiple days next week. Drier air takes over from Sunday through midweek, offering dry conditions that will allow saturated ground to dry out. Tropical activity remains non-threatening, with one disturbance holding a 50% chance of development as it moves out to sea.



Relief from muggy air is on the horizon as an approaching cold front promises to push down humidity levels and bring cooler daytime highs starting Sunday.

Fall cold front forecast

What we know:

A couple more days of sticky, humid weather will stick around before a weak cold front arrives to knock down both temperatures and moisture levels. While the incoming air mass will not bring an overwhelming amount of dry air, the change will remain noticeable starting Sunday and continuing through midweek.

High temperatures are poised to peak in the 70s for multiple days next week. At the same time, no significant rainfall is forecast over the next few days, giving waterlogged soil an opportunity to dry out.

Tropical system movement

What we don't know:

Forecasters are monitoring an area of interest in the tropics that holds a 50% chance of development. Meteorologists do not know whether the system will officially strengthen into a named tropical storm, but its track will curve out to sea away from land without impacting anyone.

Weather data breakdown

By the numbers:

The upcoming shift delivers key figures across local forecast models:

70s: Expected daytime high temperatures across multiple days next week.

50%: Chance of development for a tropical area of interest moving harmlessly out to sea.

0: Significant rain chances expected across the coverage area over the next few days.

Forecast timing

What's next:

Humid conditions will linger for two more days before the cooler pattern settles in Sunday morning. Residents can look forward to lower humidity and afternoon temperatures in the 70s through at least Wednesday.