Tampa woman arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal Pasco County crash: FHP

A Florida man is dead, and a Tampa woman is facing DUI charges following a fatal crash in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Solanch Quintanilla Coca, 30, of Tampa, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 54 around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday when she tried to pass a 25-year-old Central Florida man in a Jeep.

Troopers say while Quintanilla Coca was trying to overtake the Jeep, she crashed into the back of it.

The 25-year-old driver, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died after being taken to an area hospital.

According to FHP, Quintanilla Coca showed signs of impairment at the time of the crash, and is facing DUI manslaughter charges.