Tampa woman walking along I-4 hit, killed by car: FHP
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Tampa woman was killed early Tuesday morning as she walked along I-4 in Lakeland, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a 64-year-old Lakeland woman was traveling east on I-4 near the Polk Parkway around 2:35 a.m. when the 24-year-old woman from Tampa entered her path and was struck by the vehicle.
The woman died at the scene.
The deadly crash closed the interstate on Tuesday morning, but it has since reopened.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.