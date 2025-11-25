Tampa woman walking along I-4 hit, killed by car: FHP

The Brief A Tampa woman was killed early Tuesday morning as she walked along I-4 in Lakeland, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 64-year-old Lakeland woman was traveling east on I-4 around 2:35 a.m. when a 24-year-old woman from Tampa entered her path and was struck by the vehicle. The deadly crash closed the interstate on Tuesday morning, but it has since reopened.



A Tampa woman was killed early Tuesday morning as she walked along I-4 in Lakeland, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 64-year-old Lakeland woman was traveling east on I-4 near the Polk Parkway around 2:35 a.m. when the 24-year-old woman from Tampa entered her path and was struck by the vehicle.

READ: Florida men who disappeared during fishing trip found alive off Clearwater coast: Police

The woman died at the scene.

The deadly crash closed the interstate on Tuesday morning, but it has since reopened.