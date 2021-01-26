Tampa woman's commitment to Bay Area earns her spot on top 10 under 40

A young Hillsborough County woman is marking her mark. Her recognition for her hard work is what's right with Tampa Bay.

Belinthia Berry has done a lot in her young life. Working for Coca-Cola, Hillsborough County, and Hillsborough Community College.

At 38, Berry is now the director of St. Petersburg College's Corporate College. She oversees SPC’s contract training programs with companies and municipalities and the community.

"I love what I do. I love the people. I love our clients and we make a difference," Berry said.

She was recently named to Tampa Magazine's 2021 Top 10 Under 40 list.

"I thought I was being punked," she laughed. "I said, 'Are you sure me?' They said, 'Yes, you. You were selected.'"

Advertisement

Each year, the Magazine names 10 of the community's best and brightest entrepreneurs, business people, and philanthropists who are under 40 years old, are leaders in their fields, and volunteer in their community.

"I always try to stay behind the scenes and they also say let your work speak for itself and so I guess this is my time," Berry said.

She grew up in the Palm River neighborhood in Tampa.

"I attend Howard W. Blake High School then went over to Florida A&M where I got my bachelor's of science and public relations," she said.

Her mother worked for Hillsborough County Social Services for 30 years and was a good role model.

"She passed on the legacy to me and I'm going to continue that legacy hopefully to other young women and my kids someday," added Berry.

A well-deserved award for a woman who is giving back to help the Bay Area community.