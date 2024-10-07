Tampa works to clear Helene debris as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa is ramping up efforts to pick up outstanding debris from Helene ahead of Hurricane Milton. In a Sunday afternoon press conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor put out a call for help to debris hauling contractors.
College Hunks Hauling and Moving sprang into action with its seven hauling trucks and 10 crews. Vice President of Operations Dan Whalen said,
"We’ve gone through close to 40 truckloads just today [Monday] alone," said Dan Whalen, the vice president of operations for College Hunks Hauling and Moving.
Hurricane Milton: Hillsborough County updates & information
Whalen said his crews have mostly stuck to the neighborhoods in South Tampa.
"Roughly, that’s close to 100 tons of debris just in the past day and a half," he said.
Monday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Castor said there's only enough time to pick up household debris.
"Unfortunately, we’ve run out of time, and we won’t be able to get this yard waste up. So do what you can to bring it into the garage, secure it in some way in whatever fashion you can," she said.
PREVIOUS: Tampa looking for help in cleaning up debris from Helene ahead of Milton
The city also encouraged residents to bring debris to the McKay Bay Transfer Station at no additional cost. It will remain open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Tampa is also placing blue dumpster containers in the locations listed below to assist with collection of any remaining storm debris that may still be at the curb for free:
- 103 Bermuda Avenue
- 507 West Davis Boulevard
- 129 Adalia Avenue
- 155 East Davis Boulevard
- 106 Columbia Drive
- 655 Geneva Place
The containers will remain in place until Tuesday evening, October 8, or as long as safe weather conditions allow.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter