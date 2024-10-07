Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Pasco County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:32 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Tampa works to clear Helene debris as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida

By
Published  October 7, 2024 10:18pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Debris cleanup ahead of Hurricane Milton

Jennifer Kveglis reports

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa is ramping up efforts to pick up outstanding debris from Helene ahead of Hurricane Milton. In a Sunday afternoon press conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor put out a call for help to debris hauling contractors.

College Hunks Hauling and Moving sprang into action with its seven hauling trucks and 10 crews. Vice President of Operations Dan Whalen said, 

"We’ve gone through close to 40 truckloads just today [Monday] alone," said Dan Whalen, the vice president of operations for College Hunks Hauling and Moving.  

Hurricane Milton: Hillsborough County updates & information

Whalen said his crews have mostly stuck to the neighborhoods in South Tampa. 

"Roughly, that’s close to 100 tons of debris just in the past day and a half," he said.

Monday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Castor said there's only enough time to pick up household debris. 

"Unfortunately, we’ve run out of time, and we won’t be able to get this yard waste up. So do what you can to bring it into the garage, secure it in some way in whatever fashion you can," she said.

PREVIOUS: Tampa looking for help in cleaning up debris from Helene ahead of Milton

The city also encouraged residents to bring debris to the McKay Bay Transfer Station at no additional cost. It will remain open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The City of Tampa is also placing blue dumpster containers in the locations listed below to assist with collection of any remaining storm debris that may still be at the curb for free:

  • 103 Bermuda Avenue
  • 507 West Davis Boulevard
  • 129 Adalia Avenue
  • 155 East Davis Boulevard
  • 106 Columbia Drive
  • 655 Geneva Place

The containers will remain in place until Tuesday evening, October 8, or as long as safe weather conditions allow.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: