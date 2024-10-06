Tampa looking for help in cleaning up debris from Helene ahead of Milton

Massive piles of debris continue to build at the McKay Bay transfer station in Tampa.

Mattresses, doors, furniture; all coming from homes and businesses that were destroyed in Hurricane Helene.

"I've seen progress just by going around and visiting, but you also have some areas where there's a lot of debris that's there," said Gov. Ron Desantis. "So, you get hit with a major hurricane, what do you think is going to happen with that debris? It's going to increase damage dramatically."

Which is why, as we now brace for Hurricane Milton, Desantis said the Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to expedite debris removal as fast as possible in the days before it makes landfall.

"My executive order orders all disaster debris management sites and landfills in counties impacted by Helene to allow 24/7 drop off," Desantis added. "Over 800 guardsmen are already deployed for debris removal, a majority of those are in Pineellas County, and we will soon have up to 4,000 guardsmen for this debris removal mission."

The governor said local governments had been advised to have their debris contracts in place and to get after it.

In the City of Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor and Director of Solid Waste, Larry Washington, said manpower has posed a challenge over the weekend.

"We have contractors that assist our group in picking up this debris. We were supposed to have 20 trucks Saturday morning. They showed up with three," Castor explained. "So we are in the process of looking for any debris hauling group or individual that has a license and insurance to help us with that debris collection. We are calling tree trimming businesses, other haulers, anybody that we can have to assist us with picking up this debris because we want to get that out of the way before Milton makes landfall."

To speed up the process, they're also keeping sites like McKay Bay open every day, so locals can drop off debris, and yard waste.

In the event that debris is not removed from your property by Tuesday evening, it is suggested that you keep it contained.

"Please store that," stressed Washington. "So if you can put it behind your home or inside a garage or a shelter of some sort, something like a shed. That'd be great."

