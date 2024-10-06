Hurricane Milton: Hillsborough County updates & information

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Hillsborough County need to know.

Hillsborough County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been issued yet.

Hillsborough County Closings:

No closings have been reported.

Hillsborough County Shelters:

No shelters are currently open.

Hillsborough County Sandbags:

The following sandbag operation sites will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7:

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626, Saturday

Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county; a driver’s license or utility bill will serve as proper identification. Residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

Tampa sandbags

Himes Avenue Complex (4501 S Himes Avenue), Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Al Barnes Park (2902 N 32nd Street), Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hillsborough County Schools:

Hillsborough County Schools announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to allow the county to convert schools into shelters for those needing to evacuate.

Saint Leo University's Tampa Education Center locations will be closed and classes canceled Monday, October 7, through Thursday, October 10. All Saint Leo employees are to report to work on Monday, and prepare their workspace for the storm.

The University of South Florida is closing all campuses on Monday. Normal USF business operations will continue remotely and classes will only be delivered asynchronously. On Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 9, all classes are canceled and all campuses will be closed.

Hillsborough County More Information:

Click here for more information from Hillsborough County Emergency Management.

