Tampa’s 'Bro-lates' and Beyond: How one instructor's pop up fitness classes are building community

The Brief Tampa fitness instructor Jodi Campbell is drawing thousands with creative pop-up classes, including Bro-lates, a men’s Pilates workout. Since January, more than 2,000 people have joined her events — expanding beyond Tampa to cities like Orlando, Atlanta, and Indianapolis. Campbell’s mission is about more than exercise: it’s about connection, growth, and inspiring people to show up for themselves.



Pilates may not be the first workout that comes to mind for men — but a class called Bro-lates is changing that in Tampa.

Led by fitness instructor Jodi Campbell, the pop-up class brings men to the mat to discover the flexibility, strength, and mobility benefits Pilates can add to their routine.

"It’s not just your average workout," Campbell said. "It creates that flexibility and mobility that they need."

For participants like Chris Chamness, it wasn’t easy at first.

What they're saying:

"It was something that my girlfriend got me into. First class, I definitely died. I think Jodi tries to kill us every single class," he joked. "But then you get used to it, and every time afterward it’s a sense of accomplishment, and you just keep on coming back."

The idea has been growing steadily, says Monte Lewis, who helped develop the Bro-lates concept with Cambell. "It’s great seeing people add on to the group each month we have this."

And while Bro-lates has been a hit, it’s just one part of Campbell’s bigger vision.

Local perspective:

Since January, she has launched dozens of creative pop-up classes across Tampa. Members of her fitness team say each event has its own twist, while keeping the same foundation of community. "There’s so many different events every week, and each one kind of has their own unique spin," said Kayla Jones.

Her teammate Taryn Burke added: "I feel like it’s been such a blessing, just being able to be a part of Jodi’s creative vision and see it all come to life."

In just eight months, Campbell’s classes have drawn more than 2,000 to 3,000 participants — expanding beyond Tampa to Orlando, Atlanta, and Indianapolis. "It’s really, really cool just to watch the growth and watch people actually show up for themselves," Campbell said.

READ: Heat detector equipped in PCSO vehicles saves K-9's life

What's next:

Campbell says her goal is to keep expanding and inspiring more people to show up for themselves — whether through Bro-lates or her many other pop-ups.

To keep up with her fitness schedule and upcoming events, follow her on Instagram: @jcampbell35

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube