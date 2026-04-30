Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash: Police search for driver after motorcyclist seriously injured: TSPD
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Tarpon Springs Police Department is looking for a driver who reportedly left the scene of a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening.
The backstory:
According to investigators, the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. along northbound U.S. 19 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a newer-model Hyundai Sonata four-door sedan.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a trauma alert, according to police.
Dig deeper:
Police say the suspect's vehicle was captured on video as it fled from officers shortly after the crash.
Investigators believe the Hyundai Sonata is a 2020 to 2023 model with unknown tags.
Police say the vehicle should have significant visible damage, including:
- Major damage to the left rear bumper and side
- Missing driver’s side rear taillight housing
- Rear bumper partially hanging off the vehicle
The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Belcher Road from Klosterman Road, TSPD said.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, spotted the damaged vehicle or has information about the driver’s identity to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Nate Briseno at 727-938-2849.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tarpon Springs Police Department.