Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash: Police search for driver after motorcyclist seriously injured: TSPD

article

The Brief Tarpon Springs police are searching for the driver of a 2020–2023 Hyundai Sonata accused of fleeing a serious crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night on northbound U.S. 19 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, while the suspect vehicle was seen fleeing with major left rear damage, a missing rear taillight housing and a partially detached bumper, according to TSPD. Investigators say the damaged Hyundai was last seen heading southbound on Belcher Road from Klosterman Road, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Nate Briseno.



The Tarpon Springs Police Department is looking for a driver who reportedly left the scene of a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. along northbound U.S. 19 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a newer-model Hyundai Sonata four-door sedan.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a trauma alert, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect's vehicle was captured on video as it fled from officers shortly after the crash.

Investigators believe the Hyundai Sonata is a 2020 to 2023 model with unknown tags.

Police say the vehicle should have significant visible damage, including:

Major damage to the left rear bumper and side

Missing driver’s side rear taillight housing

Rear bumper partially hanging off the vehicle

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Belcher Road from Klosterman Road, TSPD said.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, spotted the damaged vehicle or has information about the driver’s identity to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Nate Briseno at 727-938-2849.