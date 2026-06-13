Tampa death investigation: Man found dead on West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

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The Brief A Tampa Police Department death investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered on West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Saturday evening. Officers found the unresponsive man after responding to a medical call in the 1900 block of the busy roadway. Detectives spent Saturday evening gathering evidence at the scene to figure out what led up to the man's death.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Saturday evening.

Tampa police investigation

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said officers rushed to the 1900 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 6:18 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man who had died, according to authorities.

Medical examiner called

What we don't know:

The cause of the man's death is currently unknown, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to officially determine how he died.

Investigators have not yet shared what circumstances led up to the incident, but they noted that updates will be released as the investigation allows.

Community tips requested

What's next:

Detectives are actively gathering evidence at the scene to piece together what happened.

The Tampa Police Department asks anyone who has information about this case to call them at 813-231-6130.