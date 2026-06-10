DUI suspect caught on camera plowing through Florida Ironman course: ‘He’s going to kill someone’

The Brief Dashcam footage captured a DUI suspect plowing through an Ironman racecourse in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 16. Darrell Simon, 62, faces eight felony charges and nearly a dozen misdemeanors after refusing to stop for multiple officers. An officer successfully halted the dangerous vehicle by executing a PIT maneuver at a busy Riverside intersection.



A DUI suspect put athletes and spectators at risk Saturday, May 16, when he steered his car directly into the active Ironman Jacksonville racecourse, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the driver led officers on a dangerous pursuit through Riverside before they forced the vehicle to a stop.

Ironman Jacksonville Pursuit

What we know:

Officer Ernesto Valerio with the Specialized Traffic Unit was blocking traffic to protect athletes completing their 26.2-mile run when radio transmissions warned of a vehicle invading the bike and running courses.

Valerio caught up to the car and attempted multiple traffic stops, but the driver refused to pull over, repeatedly coming close to striking the competitors.

Dashcam video captured the chaotic moments, which included Motor Unit Officer Aaron Sanchez trying to halt the vehicle using his police motorcycle.

In dashcam footage, a law enforcement officer can be heard saying, "We’ve got to stop him. He’s going to kill someone."

Valerio ended the pursuit by executing a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Riverside Park Place and Park Street, where surrounding officers moved in to assist with the arrest.

The driver, 62-year-old Darrell Simon, was taken into custody on eight felony charges alongside nearly a dozen misdemeanors and violations.

According to authorities, this incident marks Simon's third driving under the influence arrest within the last 10 years.

No injuries were reported.

A combination image shows a mugshot of Darrell Simon, 62, alongside dashcam video footage of a police officer responding to the suspect's vehicle during a pursuit through the Ironman Jacksonville race course on Saturday, May 16. Image is courtesy of Expand

Race Course Intrusions

What we don't know:

It is unclear how Simon initially bypassed the course barricades or where his journey began before entering the race route.