St. Pete stabbing suspect accused of attacking man after the pair argued over $10

An argument over $10 landed one man in the hospital and another behind bars, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Friday on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Police say Calvin Holland and the victim were passengers in a vehicle when they got into an argument over the money.

According to SPPD, Holland got out of the front passenger seat, walked around the vehicle and stabbed the victim multiple times through the open backseat window.

The victim's injuries are considered serious.

Holland left the scene, but officers found and arrested him a short time later.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.