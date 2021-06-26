Task Force 3 deploys to Surfside to assist in rescue efforts

Florida's Task Force 3 is heading to Surfside to assist in rescue efforts at the site of the collapsed condominium.

The task force consists of 24 vehicles and 72 personnel who have special operations training in collapsed structure rescue.

It includes members from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tampa Fire Rescue and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Also on board are physicians, engineers and K9 teams.

The convoy consists of vehicles for rescue as well as housing for each person on the task force.

Advertisement

This allows them to be fully self-supported for the seven days of the deployment.