Tax tips: Bay Area homeowners can claim Hurricane Helene and Milton losses without 10% rule

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The Brief Victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton can claim disaster losses without the old 10% income rule. The State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap has been raised to $40,000. Taxpayers can legally estimate their state sales tax using an IRS calculator instead of saving receipts.



Bay Area homeowners dealing with lingering storm damage or high property tax bills have some federal relief available.

The backstory:

If your home or property was damaged by Hurricanes Helene or Milton, you can claim disaster-related losses without itemizing your deductions.

Crucially, the government waived the old rule that your loss had to exceed 10% of your adjusted gross income.

What you can do:

If insurance didn't cover your roof or flooded car, calculate the drop in fair market value and deduct it. You can claim this on your 2025 return, or amend your 2024 return.

If you have a large property tax bill, you can combine it with your estimated state sales tax to take advantage of the newly raised $40,000 SALT cap. You don't need receipts to do this; use the IRS 'Sales Tax Deduction Calculator' to legally estimate your sales tax based on your income, then add that to your property tax. If the combined number beats the standard deduction, you can save money by itemizing this year.